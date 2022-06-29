Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Jefferson County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A stuck semi truck forced the closure of a section of Pelton Dam Rd for much of Wednesday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking drivers to avoid using it.

The sheriff’s office said the road was closed at Willow Creek Bridge after a semi truck driver tried taking the road late Tuesday night.

“This is a one-lane bridge as most local citizens are aware of,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “There is a sign posted restricting the length for this road.”

Photos from the scene showed parts of the truck hanging off the bridge and damage to the guardrail.

The road was expected to be back open by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The other access to the Pelton Dam Rd., which leads to Lake Simtustus, is off of SW Belmont Lane to Elk Dr.

