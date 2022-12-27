High winds push semi off Highway 26 near Madras, into utility pole

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A semi truck that was hauling an empty trailer collided with a power pole in Madras Tuesday morning, causing a power outage for about 275 Central Electric Cooperative customers. Oregon State Police say high winds are to blame.

CEC said it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 26 at Dogwood Lane, just north of Madras Municipal Airport.

OSP said the truck was headed northbound when winds pushed the trailer off the northbound shoulder and the truck hit a utility pole, a fence and an irrigation pump.

A repair crew had to replace the pole. The line was still energized, so the crew had to de-energize it before replacing the pole.

Power was restored at 11:40 a.m.

RELATED: Bend sends out crews to tackle potholes, storm drains, fallen branches

RELATED: ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm