Semi crash near Prineville sends windmill tower rolling

A semi’s shifting load caused the truck to roll near Prineville Wednesday, sending a 50-foot section of windmill tower rolling across the road and through a fence.

Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported rollover crash on SW George Millican Road near milepost 10 just after 1 p.m.

Initial reports to Crook County 911 indicated a semi towing an oversized load had rolled over and was blocking the roadway, according to Sgt. Mitch Madden.

The driver of the truck was reported to have minor injuries.

When deputies arrived they saw a 2010 Kenworth semi and part of a lowboy blocking the southbound lane on a corner at milepost 10.

Deputies also located the oversized load and second part of the lowboy off the side of the road.

As a result of the investigation, deputies learned that 55-year-old Rodney Pryce of Strathmore Alberta, Canada was traveling south on SW George Millican Road in route to Montana.

As Pryce entered the corner, he saw his load, which was about a 50-foot section of a windmill tower shift left then right.

When the load shifted to the right, it caused the truck/trailer to roll over.

The section of windmill tower rolled across road signs and through a BLM fence, Madden said.

It came to a final resting position about 60 feet off the road. At this time, it is unknown why/how the load had shifted.

Based upon dash camera evidence, it does not appear that speed is a contributing factor.

As a result of the crash, the semi was leaking diesel fuel and had also spilled a significant amount of oil onto the road. SMAF Environmental was requested to respond due to the environmental hazard.

No citations were issued. Pryce refused medical attention.