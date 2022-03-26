Semi crash closes SW George Millican Road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A rollover crash Friday afternoon has closed a highway in Crook County.

Crook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the single vehicle crash around 3:30 pm on SW George Millican Road.

The driver of a 2022 Freightliner towing a trailer load of wood products veered off the shoulder, overcorrected, and lost control of the truck.

The driver was evaluated by medics from Crook County Fire and Rescue then released at the scene.

No citations were issued.

Sergeant Mitch Madden says the road is still closed at this time.