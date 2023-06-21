Oregon legislature approves expansion of self-serve gas statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Legislature voted Wednesday to expand access to self-serve gas across the state. The bill will now go to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk to be signed into law.

HB 2426 cleared the Senate with 16 votes in favor, 9 votes against, and 5 abstentions. It previously passed the House.

For 16 counties, including Deschutes County, it would be a 50-50 split between self-serve and full serve. An attendant would still need to be present in some form.

But for the other counties, including Crook and Jefferson counties, it means gas stations could go all self-serve.

Oregon is one of only two states that has a ban on self-serve gas in some form. The other is New Jersey.

Proponents of the bill say the ban has hurt gas stations struggling with widespread labor shortages.

Oregon has had a ban on self-serve gas since 1951.