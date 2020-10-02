Self-described Proud Boy pleads not guilty to assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A self-described member of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges Thursday in Portland, Oregon related to clashes between right- and left-wing demonstrators earlier this summer.

Alan Swinney faces charges that include assault and unlawful use of a weapon after authorities said he pointed a revolver at a protester during violent skirmishes in Portland streets and fired a paintball gun and mace at people on two occasdons in August.

The case comes after President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.