Seized brake caliper sparks moving truck fire near Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A seized brake caliper sparked a fire Wednesday near Prineville that badly damaged a moving truck and its contents, according to officials.

Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt said crews responded to the semi-truck fire on SW Millican Road around 6:26 a.m.

The driver of the truck was able to unhook the tractor from the trailer, Deboodt said.

Fire crews found the trailer was full of a home’s contents including furniture and other personal items.

They were able to keep the fire to the rear of the trailer, saving some of the items inside, Deboodt said.

The truck driver reported hearing a tire blow, most likely from a seized brake caliper.

Deboodt said the heat from the caliper most likely caused the tires to catch fire, then spread to the trailer.

About 12 firefighters responded to the scene, along with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Road Department.