Security guard charged with sex crime after incident at Prineville bar

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man working as a security guard for a Prineville bar was arrested Sunday morning on sex crime charges following an incident outside the bar, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. MItch Madden said the agency received a call around 1:30 a.m. that a possible sex crime had occurred in the parking lot of Shooters Bar on Lamonta Road around midnight.

Deputies conducted an investigation and determined there was probable cause to believe the crime had been committed.

Later that morning a deputy contacted 27-year-old Christian Tucker of Bend and arrested him on third-degree abuse and harassment charges.

He was taken to the Crook County Jail.

Madden said Christian was working as a security officer at the bar for Trident Security out of Redmond when the crime happened.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues.