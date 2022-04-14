▶️ Security cam catches man stealing propane tank off property of Bend business

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend business owner is expressing concerns about a number of homeless people nearby following an incident that was caught on-camera over the weekend.

During a private event at Open Space Event Studios, a commercial propane tank was stolen from an unattended food cart parked on the property.

A man rode his bike into the Lafayette Avenue parking lot around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Security footage shows him riding onto the property and leaving with the propane tank, but the motion-activated camera did not catch the moment it was taken from the food cart.

Open Space owner Charlie Thiel tells us this incident has him worried about the safety of his clients and mostly female staff.

Thiel admits he does not know for sure if this individual is homeless, but does say more tents have popped up near his business since the city cleared the camps on 2nd Street last month.

“We host a lot of kids theater programs,” Thiel said. “In the evenings, there are 20-30 kids running in and out of here. It is concerning to think of a criminal element making itself home right around here.”

Thiel adds he has heard reports of people using his outdoor outlet to charge electronics.

This is something Bend Lock & Safe experienced back in December, which resulted in shopping carts full of old food and feces lined up in front of the 2nd Street business.

We did reach out to Bend Police and could not get any additional information on this incident.