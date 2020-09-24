Section of OR 22E closed indefinitely due to fire damage

OR 22E between Gates Mill Road near Mill City and Santiam Junction will be closed indefinitely due to fire damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Wildfires have destroyed and damaged thousands of trees along the road and the trees are a hazard to road-users, according to ODOT. Miles of guardrail and hundreds of signs have been damaged or destroyed and need to be replaced before the road can be reopened.

ODOT is working with Oregon State Police and local sheriff’s offices to remove the hazardous trees and help the communities of Detroit and Idanha to reopen.

People driving on other roads in Oregon near fires should make sure to drive the posted speeds and be aware of firefighting equipment that might be operating in the area, according to ODOT.