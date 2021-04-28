Second suspect found, arrested following Redmond motel assault

Redmond Police on Tuesday found and arrested a Prineville man wanted after an alleged assault last week.

Levi Hall, 27, was found in Prineville by Redmond Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives and jailed on several charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

He’s being held on $215,000 bail, according to Lt. Jesse Peterson.

Police had been searching for Hall since Friday when he was identified as a suspect after a man was found with hand and head injuries at the Redmond Motel 6 Friday morning.

The victim was taken to St. Charles in Redmond to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another suspect, 27-year-old Damon Hall was found a day later in Prineville and arrested on robbery and assault charges.

RPD would like to thank the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Department, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team and Motel 6 for their assistance with this investigation.

RPD is continuing to investigate this case and if you witnessed or have information regarding this event please contact us through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.