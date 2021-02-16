Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from making her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman walked six miles round trip to get her shot.

She had secured an appointment for Sunday morning, but on Friday and Saturday, a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts.

Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily.

Over that, a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket.

She then put on snow boots, took her walking sticks and ventured out.

But Goldman made it to her appointment, just 5 minutes late.