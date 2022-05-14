Amtrak train from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., postponed

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak will postpone restoring its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., until possibly December because of a lack of personnel.

The Seattle Times reports the service gap occurred despite the Biden administration’s much-hyped $66 billion allotted in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to catch up on maintenance and spread Amtrak’s national railway service to new cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Columbus and Nashville.

Washington and Oregon transportation officials called the postponement unacceptable and suggested Amtrak runs at least partial service in the meantime.