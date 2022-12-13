Seattle officer on leave amid probe into alleged stalking

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Seattle police say one if their officers is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated, and has been placed on administrative leave.

The Daily Herald reported Monday on records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court. They show that detectives believe there’s probable cause Andrew Swartz committed felony stalking over two months while working as an officer in 2021.

A Monroe woman filed for a restraining order against Swartz that year.

In sworn statements, she said she caught Swartz underneath her car, apparently placing a tracking device. She also said Swartz repeatedly followed her while she drove.