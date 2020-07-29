Seattle mayor says US agents have demobilized, left city

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday she had received confirmation that U.S. agents had left the area after being sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials.

On Friday they sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. department of Homeland Security seeking clarification on the intended scope of the action. Officials did not say why the federal agents decided to leave.

“This demobilization means Washingtonians no longer have to worry about the White House’s aim to provoke confrontation and undermine peaceful protests,” Inslee said.