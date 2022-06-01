Seattle mayor plans big spending to ease homelessness

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle will create a database of homeless camps and provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region’s ongoing crisis of people without homes.

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the plan on Tuesday. Seattle like many West Coast cities has faced a vexing problem of unhoused people for decades.

Harrell was elected last year on a platform of addressing public safety and the issue of homeless camps in public spaces like parks. He vowed to move people into housing with on-site services.

Critics of Seattle’s efforts to move people out of camps have said the city has not created enough housing and transitional services for people.

SEE ALSO: Homeless Leadership Coalition releases 2022 Point In-Time Count results

SEE ALSO: Poverty simulation hopes to educate Central Oregon about homelessness