Seattle extends COVID eviction ban until Sept. 30

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is extending the city’s coronavirus moratorium on evictions through Sept. 30.

Initially established in March 2020, the moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments.

The Seattle Times reports the extension announced Friday is the fifth Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered.

Seattle’s moratorium applies to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees.

Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain legally obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.