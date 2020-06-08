Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight protest.

That brought severe criticism Monday from City Council members, with a second council member, Teresa Mosqueda, calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign.

Council President Lorena Gonzalez said the time is past for mere “reform” of the police department, and that the council must think in a “transformational way” about how the city views public safety and how it funds the police.