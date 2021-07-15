Seattle and Bend-based architects selected to design new Deschutes Library

This comes after Deschutes County voters passed a Library bond measure in November 2020 to expand and improve the county’s libraries.

The Deschutes Public Library District Board has chosen The Miller Hull Partnership and Steele Associates to design the new Central Library, the Redmond Library expansion, and updates to other local libraries.

The 100,000-square-foot Central Library is planned for construction adjacent to Hwy 20 on Robal Rd.

Funds from the bond will also cover the expansion of the Redmond Library, doubling its square footage.

Updates will also be added to the existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver.

“We are eager to bring to life the voters’ vision of designing and updating library spaces throughout Deschutes County, and The Miller Hull Partnership and Steele Associates are poised to make that vision a reality,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg.

“Both firms have extensive experience in sustainable design and are steeped in the Pacific Northwest experience.

“We are excited to work with them as we update and expand Library buildings and services to better serve the people of Deschutes County.”

The Seattle-based Miller Hull Partnership and the Bend-based Steele Associates were selected from among five proposals, after the Library requested qualifications, a more detailed proposal, and an interview.

“Miller Hull and Steele’s commitment to community input and outreach, responsive communication and passion for creating collective spaces makes them a dynamic team,” said Dunkelberg. “What’s more, both firms are rooted in creating spaces that are accessible and environmentally sustainable.”

The Miller Hull Partnership has a record of library and community space design throughout Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, and Idaho.

Steele Associates is known for work on local projects such as facilities at Central Oregon Community College, Oregon State University-Cascades, and school districts in the area.

“I was born here and our staff has lived and worked in all the communities of Central Oregon for more than 25 years designing landmark public and private projects,” said Scott Steele, president and owner of Steele Associates.

“Libraries are special places that have evolved to become community centers and gathering places that equitably provide information and services to people from all walks of life, and we understand what a profound impact each library will have on our communities and families.

“It is hard to express in words how meaningful it is for us and our partners to be selected to design these libraries in concert with Deschutes Public Library and each community.”

“Our firms spent a lot of time together preparing for the proposal and interview process, and quickly discovered how like-minded and passionate we are about incredible community projects like this,” said Sian Roberts, partner with The Miller Hull Partnership. “We can’t wait to begin and we bring our passion, creativity and thoughtfulness to the process and projects.”

Here is an estimated timeline for the completion of each project: