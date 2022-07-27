▶️ WATCH: Small plane crash lands in water off Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A 66-year-old man piloting a small plane was taken to a hospital for evaluation after crashing just off Alki Point in West Seattle.

The man did not report any injuries before he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The Coast Guard received a report of the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard was ready to launch an air crew and response boat, but the man was able to swim to shore and the Seattle Fire Department found him in stable condition.

The man had been alone aboard the Cessna 150.