by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Cooking at delicious piece of fresh fish can be daunting for some, but it doesn’t take much time or effort to lightly sear and plate some tasty seafood.

Emily Kirk recently got a lesson in preparing, cutting and cooking a beautiful piece of ahi tuna with Newport Avenue Market.

MORE TASTE THIS!

Taste This! Fresh Seafood with Newport Avenue Market

Taste This! Palmys

Taste This! Oblivion Brewing Co.

Taste This! Moose Sisters

Taste This! Altitude Beverages