Sex act investigation leads to searches of Bend massage parlors; suspects not found

Bend Police and the FBI this week served search warrants at three Bend massage parlors after community complaints about sex acts happening there.

Information obtained from several sources during the searches corroborated the complaints, but Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said no arrests were made.

On Tuesday, officers in conjunction with the FBI conducted a search warrant at the Jade Spa on NE 3rd St. the Green Spa on NE Franklin and the Lotus Spa on SE 3rd St.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of SE Taft.

The warrants were the result of an investigation dating back to late 2018, McConkey said.

The FBI and Bend Police were used linguists to help with communication and resources that were offered to the victims working at all three massage parlors.

The suspects in the investigation were not found, McConkey said, adding there was no intention of arresting anyone contacted during the searches.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is going to be released at this time.