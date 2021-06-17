Search warrant leads to arrest of Bend couple in illegal mushroom & pot grow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a month-long investigation, the Deschutes County marijuana Enforcement Team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team arrested two individuals who they said were illegally possessing psilocybin, cannabis extracts and processed marijuana, along with manufacturing the drugs.

35-year-old Heather Austin and 40-year-old Robert Sauter, both from Bend, were arrested Wednesday morning on a series of charges.

The teams executed two search warrants at two different properties; one at the couple’s home and one at a commercial outbuilding in the Spring River area in south Deschutes County.

At their house, detectives said they found an active psilocybin grow chamber in the couple’s children’s play area and toy storage area in the home.

Additionally, commercial quantities of processed psilocybin were also found with other related manufacturing paraphernalia inside the home.

Psychedelic psilocybin is a schedule I controlled substance.

A pistol and a large sum of cash were also taken by detectives.

The second location was in the Spring River area of La Pine where another team of detectives searched a commercial-type outbuilding built and designed to grow and process marijuana.

Detectives found an active marijuana grow operation and felony amounts of processed marijuana.

In addition, a large quantity of cannabis extracts and seven additional firearms were seized from the warehouse.

Austin was lodged in the Deschutes County Adult Jail with charges of Possession of Felony Amounts of Processed Marijuana, Possession of Unlawful Cannabis Extracts, and Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana.

Sauter was cited and released at the scene with charges of Possession of Commerical Quantities of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Psilocybin), Manufacture of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Oregon DHS Child Welfare workers assisted at the scene to care for the children.

Indoor mushroom growing can produce airborne mold, fungus, and spores attached to clothing and food.

It is common knowledge that prolonged exposure to mold and fungus can cause numerous medical conditions, especially in children.