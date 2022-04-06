Search underway for missing Mt. Hood snowboarder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Search parties are looking for a snowboarder who was reported missing last night at Mt. Hood Meadows.

According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Ryan Mather of Aloha, Oregon was reported missing at around 9:30 p.m. after snowboarding during the day.

Mather’s girlfriend told authorities that he failed to return home after his day at the mountain.

Sheriff’s Office personnel located Mather’s car at Mt. Hood Meadows, which prompted them to start an immediate search along with the Hood River Crag Rats and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol.

They were unable to find him during their overnight search.

The search today is focused on areas around the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which was the last place he was seen late in the morning on Tuesday.

Personnel from the Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard are assisting with search operations.

Additional information will be reported as it becomes available.