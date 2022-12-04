Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday at about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park.

The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail. The hiker had injured her ankle and could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.

A Deputy in the Special Services Division sent out a page for Search and Rescue volunteers to respond for the rescue.

Ten volunteers responded to the page and were headed to Smith Rock State Park by 2:05 PM.

The Redmond Fire Department arrived on scene and sent two personnel up to the hiker’s location. Redmond Fire stayed with the hiker and provided medical care.

When Search and Rescue volunteers reached the hiker, they placed the hiker in a warming bag with a heat blanket, and prepared her for transport down the trail on a wheeled litter.

Search and Rescue volunteers wheeled the hiker back down the trail, and to an awaiting ambulance, which transported the hiker to the St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for further medical treatment.