Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers who have labored for 14 days to find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families on Wednesday that after searching all areas of debris, they have concluded that it will now be next to impossible to find people alive.

The decision to transition to a recovery effort starting Wednesday night came after rescuers finished searching new areas of rubble that became accessible after workers demolished the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South.

Rescuers had hoped to find pockets where people could have survived in the new areas.

The death toll as of Wednesday stood at 46, with 94 unaccounted for.