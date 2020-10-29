Search crews looking for Bend climber missing on Mt. Hood

Search and rescue crews are looking for a Bend climber missing on Mt. Hood.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 5 p.m. Tuesday from someone reporting 27-year-old Austin Mishler was missing.

An experienced climber and wilderness guide, Mishler was reported to be camping on the mountain Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier area on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Pete Hughes.

He was to return home Tuesday night, but has not been heard from since Monday night.

The Hood River County Sheriff Search and Rescue aircraft located a tent believed to belong to Mishler at about the 8,700 foot level on Mt Hood’s north side Wednesday evening.

Search teams including members of The Hood River Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue reached the tent this morning and found it to be empty.

Searchers are continuing to look for Mr. Mishler today as the weather remains favorable.

Aircraft and ground searchers are being coordinated by The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Search teams consist of crews from the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

Searchers from Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron are joining search efforts as well.

The search base is Cloud Cap on the north side of Mt Hood.