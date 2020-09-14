Search continues for gunman who shot California deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were continuing to search Monday for a gunman who walked up to a parked sheriff’s squad car and opened fire, critically wounding two Los Angeles County deputies in an ambush recorded on surveillance video.

Officials asked for the public’s help in identifying the gunman in a weekend ambush after officials offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening and were expected to recover, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a person approach the parked patrol car on foot and shoot with a handgun through the passenger-side window.

“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the department stated.