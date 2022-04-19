▶️ Search continues for a Warm Springs man missing for nearly a month

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s been nearly a month since Warm Springs man Lewis Selam went missing.

Law enforcement and search and rescue called off the search March 31, citing no substantial evidence to move forward with the investigation.

Selam’s car was located and hounds were able to pick up his scent, but Selam was not found.

On April 11, the family met with a small group, still trying to figure out ways to find Louie.

“We’re not giving up. We are still going to continue to look for her father, her husband and my brother,” said Willie Selam.

The family asks if anyone has any information about Louie’s whereabout to contact them at 541-325-3322.

Previous coverage:

https://centraloregondaily.com/%e2%96%b6%ef%b8%8f-search-for-missing-warm-springs-man-is-running-out-of-places-to-look/