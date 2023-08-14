Deschutes County Search and Rescue help injured hiker at Paulina Lake Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Saturday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to a call from Paulina Lake Falls Trail. According to reports, a 53-year-old hike had possibly broken her ankle and was unable to walk to the main road.

Twelve search and rescue volunteers and one deputy arrived at the location. They put the hiker’s leg in a splint, placed her on a wheeled litter and got her to the main road.

La Pine Fire took over care once the hiker was transported off the trail and on to the main road.

