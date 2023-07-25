Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million

by The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.

Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday.

Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66. Nwosu had 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Nwosu had three two-sack games, and the Seahawks were 7-0 when he recorded at least a half-sack.

The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a two-year deal worth $19 million with the Seahawks before last season in the hope he could become an anchor for their redesigned defensive front.

Nwosu could be in line for an even bigger role this season with Seattle planning to play more of a 3-4 defensive alignment.