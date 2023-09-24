One killed, driver and other passenger injured in a rollover crash in SE Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 23-year-old Central Oregon man died in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night near the intersection of SE 15th Street and Bear Creek Road, Bend Police said Sunday.

The deceased man was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, officers said.

Bend Fire and Rescue personnel responded and removed the driver also 23, and a 22-year-old passenger. They were transported to St. Charles Medical Center for treatment, said Lieutenant Brian Beekman.

The crashed vehicle was a 2012 Ford Focus that had been traveling on SE 15th Street when it left the roadway and rolled, said Beekman.

Members of the Bend Police crash reconstruction team went to the area to investigate, and that area of SE 15th Street was closed until 6:00 AM Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.