SE Bend brush fire threatens several homes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multiple Bend Fire & Rescue units responded to a reported brush fire near 62024 Dean Swift Drive late in the afternoon Saturday.

A homeowner in close proximity to a vacant field called the fire into 911 as flames quickly spread to privacy fences along a row of homes.

The fire was quickly knocked down by quickly arriving Bend Fire & Rescue units as well as homeowners that deployed nearby garden hoses to defend their homes.

The fire appeared to have started in a vacant field of extremely dry and tall grasses and weeds.

Fire spread due to light winds at the time, igniting fencing and damaging a small shed.

Damage is estimated to be between $8,000 – $10,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and will be released after further details are gathered.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone of the extremely hot and dry conditions.

Overgrown dry vegetation, is extremely flammable and can ignite and spread fire quickly.

Sparks, flame producing devices as well as mechanically operated equipment, etc. can ignite dry vegetation during these hot and dry conditions.

It is best to proactively remove unwanted vegetation, that may become a fire risk, during winter or spring time when moisture content is higher and fire risk is lower.

Extreme caution should be followed around excessive dead vegetation during these hot and dry periods.