▶️Scout troops come together to raise funds and recycle Christmas trees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On an icy Saturday morning, six troops from around Bend gathered at The Pavilion to gear up and metaphorically paint the town green.

This is the first year where all six troops, including a girls troop, joined forces to accomplish this monumental task.

Trucks with trailers were sent out all over the area with all of them coming together at Pilot Butte to drop off their spoils and share in a well earned lunch together.

Funds earned by picking up the Christmas trees goes toward helping scouts learn to pay for their own adventures in the coming year.

If you’d like to arrange for your tree to be picked up, go to www.takeyourtree.com and arrange for pick up and make your donation.