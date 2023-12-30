▶️Scouts of Central Oregon picked up hundreds of Christmas trees for recycling

Scouts of Central Oregon were out picking up Christmas trees for recycling over the weekend.
More than 200 trees were already picked up in the first day.
The $10 donations from the tree collection and other fundraisers go toward activities and summer camps for the Scouts of Central Oregon.
The event not only raises money but is a fun way to help the community.
“It’s just a fun outing for them and it brings a lot of scout spirit,” said Larry Jensen, Scoutmaster of Troop 25.
The Scouts will continue to pick up trees next weekend, January 6th-7th.
Scouts have been collecting and recycling trees annually around Central Oregon for more than 10 years.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Central Oregon Boy Scouts collecting Christmas trees for recycling this weekend
RELATED: Lack of mountain snow affecting Central Oregon sport shops