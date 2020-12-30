Scouts’ Christmas tree recycling begins this weekend

Scouting’s Christmas tree recycling is happening again this year for the Central Oregon community.

Scouts will be picking up trees on January 3, 9, and 10.

The Scouts are asking for $10 donations to help send them to summer camp and pay for related camping and program expenses.

Place your tree on the curb by 9 a.m. and they’ll pick it up on one of their pickup days.

If you need assistance, please call the troop in your area:

Troop 18: SW / NW Bend: 541-385-3977

Troop 25: NW Bend: 541-385-2692

Troop 23: NE Bend: 541-385-2672

Troop 21: SE Bend: 541-385-3942

Troop 27: Redmond 541-385-3989

Sisters: 541-385-2640

Residents can also recycle Christmas trees and holiday string lights free of charge at the Knott Landfill Recycling Center and Southwest, Northwest, Negus, and Alfalfa Transfer Stations through the end of January.

Trees can not have any flocking, tinsel, ornaments, lights or metal or plastic bases attached to them.

This offer is only available to individual residents, not to commercial vendors.

Residents with curbside yard debris collection can cut their tree to fit it into the curbside yard debris cart so that it fits with the lid closed.

If the tree is not in the cart, an extra fee may be charged.

Be sure to remove all of the decorations and the stand.

For information on Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste’s hours and locations, visit deschutes.org/sw.