▶️ Destination Oregon: Scotch Church Road Winery

by Dave Jones

With more than 700 wineries in the Willamette Valley, differentiating yourself from other wine makers is key.

There’s a small winery in Washington County that employs a “come as you are” approach. Just remember to tie your horse to the hitching post.

Casual is king at the Scotch Church Road Vineyard a few miles north of Hillsboro in Washington County.

They take seriously the process of making the 11 different wines they offer.

RELATED: Destination Oregon: Et Fille Wines in Newberg

RELATED: ‘Corky lady’ receives more than 20,000 corks: What is she doing with them?

Brad Young runs the Scotch Church Road Winery. It has 120-year-old building that oozes country charm, so Young said why not convert it to a tasting room?

Most Willamette Valley vineyards produce pinot noirs and Young does too, but he wanted to offer something the others don’t.

Scotch Church Road Vineyard also hosts special events year-round, but their bread and butter is the former cow barn tasting room.

Great wines sampled in a rustic setting. Maybe when you visit, Brad will have the hitching post ready for you!

Bring your boots!