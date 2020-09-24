Scorched California faces more hot, dry and windy weather

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain showers fell on the northwestern edges of fire-ravaged California on Thursday but forecasters are warning residents to not be fooled.

A new round of hot, dry and windy weather is expected by the weekend.

Another front expected Friday will bring needed rain to lingering fire areas in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, but will only slightly delay the development of high pressure that sends air flowing along the surface from the interior toward the California coast.

The northerly and easterly winds are common in the fall and historically signal the start of fire season.

But California has already seen more than 8,000 wildfires scorch 5,600 square miles this year.