Schwann’s driver swerves to avoid elk, rolls truck on HWY 26 near Prineville

A Schwann’s delivery driver escaped serious injury Thursday when he served to avoid an elk and rolled his truck on Highway 26 near Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 8:15 a.m. and learned the driver was upright and walking after being able to get himself out of the truck.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said the investigation revealed the driver, 57-year-old Delmer Pollard of Bend, was heading west on the highway near milepost 33 when he swerved onto the south shoulder to avoid hitting an elk who crossed in front of him.

After swerving onto the unpaved shoulder, he wasn’t able to regain control of the truck, overcorrected, and rolled the truck on the passenger side.

Pollard told deputies he thinks the truck rolled about five times across the highway before coming to rest on the north shoulder.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered several lacerations.