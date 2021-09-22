School vandalism the latest result of a social media viral challenge gone wrong

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It might look like fun when your friends are doing it, but it can soon spiral out of control.

A new TikTok trend has resulted in a slew of student thefts – and it’s not the first time viral challenges have gotten out of hand.

Bend-La Pine Schools officials say they haven’t seen any “significant damage” because of the challenge, but teachers and parents we’ve talked to disagree.

Jamie Tucker has the details in this edition of What the Tech.

