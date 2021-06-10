Free school meals available through summer starting June 21

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools will offer free meals to students throughout Central Oregon this summer through its annual Summer Meals program.

The following sites will offer “Grab ‘N Go” brown bag breakfast and lunch meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 21 through Aug. 20, except for Monday, July 5 when all sites we be closed.

Bend Senior High: 230 NE 6th Street, Bend

Elk Meadow Elementary School: 60880 Brookswood Blvd, Bend

Mountain View High School: 2755 NE 27th Street., Bend

Silver Rail Elementary School: 61530 SE Stone Creek Lane, Bend

Westside Village School: 1101 NW 12th Street, Bend

La Pine High School: 51633 Coach Rd, La Pine

Any child 18 or younger can receive free meals throughout the summer. Parents can pick up the meals for their children without the children present. Adults can purchase a breakfast/lunch package for $7.

School meals will also be free for all BLP students through the 2021-2022 school year. No income requirements or applications are required.