Hillsboro School District, bus driver sued over alleged sex assault

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The family of a 13-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by two boys over 20 minutes on a Hillsboro school bus has filed a $700,000 lawsuit against the district and driver.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Washington County Circuit Court and accuses the Hillsboro School District of failing to protect the girl and of failing to adequately train its employees to intervene.

The suit also alleges the bus driver broke Oregon administrative rules when she did not intervene to stop the attack.

The school district declined to comment, citing pending litigation.