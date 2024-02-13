▶️ Bend-La Pine Schools teachers union ratifies contract

Over the weekend, the teacher’s union in the Bend-La pine School District ratified the contract agreement.
Tuesday, the school board is expected to add their stamp of approval, formally ending the long effort to reach a new agreement with teachers.
The district still has to finalize contract details with specialized staff.
