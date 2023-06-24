Middle schoolers build kitchen for Central Oregon Villages

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For several months middle school students and staff at Forge School have been building a mobile kitchen for Central Oregon Villages, a managed homeless camp. Friday was the big day to deliver the kitchen to the site.

Geoff Helt, a co-founder of Forge School, said that in addition to helping people at Central Oregon Villages, he saw the kids make considerable strides in their technical abilities, problem-solving, and confidence throughout the project.

The indoor kitchen provides a significant upgrade for the village; previously, only an outdoor stove was available for cooking.

