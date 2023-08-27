▶️ Schilling’s Garden Market says goodbye to the summer season

Schilling’s Garden Market in Tumalo had their End of Summer Festival over the weekend.
The event was free and was a way to say thank you for a wonderful summer season.
Food and beverages were available, as well as live music, local artisanal vendors and a plant sale.
The event continues Sunday.
You can visit The Schilling’s Garden Market’s website for more fun events in the future.
