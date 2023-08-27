▶️ Schilling’s Garden Market says goodbye to the summer season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Schilling’s Garden Market in Tumalo had their End of Summer Festival over the weekend.

The event was free and was a way to say thank you for a wonderful summer season.

Food and beverages were available, as well as live music, local artisanal vendors and a plant sale.

The event continues Sunday.

You can visit The Schilling’s Garden Market’s website for more fun events in the future.

