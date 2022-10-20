New murals of Native American-themed artwork decorate Tin Pan Alley

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two new murals decorate the walls of Tin Pan Alley in downtown Bend.

Local artists Charlene Dimmick from Warm Springs and Alyssia Scott from Madras are painting Native American themed artwork on the Scalehouse’s garage doors.

“Mine is going to include traditional floral patterns in celebration of Native bead work and reflective of local flowers. Later I will add a lady with a horse in tribute to matriarchs in Native culture,” said Charlene.

Charlene and Alyssia spent two days painting the Scalehouse garage doors. The Scalehouse is a contemporary arts center.

RELATED: ‘Big, cool, flying owl’ mural now adorns Redmond under new code

RELATED: Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns

We recently profiled another young artist who’s been busy painting a 34-foot-long mural of longhorns at a new restaurant set to open in Bend. You can watch that story below.