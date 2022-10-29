Sawdust flies for a good cause

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday.

They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep.

Since June of 2020, the Deschutes County chapter has delivered 425 beds to kids in need around Central Oregon.

“A good night’s sleep is a great thing, think about how grumpy in the morning we are when we don’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Deschutes County Chapter President Joe Myers.

You can support the organization’s mission by donating new bedding materials at any of the Starbucks locations in Bend and Redmond starting November 1st.

