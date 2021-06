by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily is proud to help Saving Grace, a local nonprofit, shine a light on the effects and realities of domestic violence.

Melissa Simon is widely recognized as Miss Oregon, but she’s also a domestic violence survivor.

Simon will share her story at tomorrow’s Heroes Unmasked event, which is a virtual fundraiser for Saving Grace filmed in the Central Oregon Daily News studio.

The fundraiser will take place June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can register here.