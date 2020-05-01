Saving Grace hosts virtual Take Back The Night event

The Bend nonprofit Saving Grace origionally planned a Take Back The Night event at Central Oregon Community College on April 3. But because of coronavirus, the nonprofit held the event virtually Thursday night.

Take Back The Night events happen across the country each year to support survivors of sexual assualt.

On Thursday night, participants shared stories of their own assualt experiences and stood in solidarity with other survivors.

“We feel for the survivors of sexual assualt and intimate partner violence,” Cassi MacQueen, Saving Grace’s executive director, said. “We know this is a really challenging time.”

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Bend Police have both reported an increase in domestic violence calls in March and April compared to the same months last year.

Anyone who needs support can call Saving Grace’s hotline at 541-389-7021.