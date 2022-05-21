Saving Grace honors heroes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saving Grace paid tribute on Saturday to those who make their organization run.

The Bend non-profit provides services for those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault.

The ‘Heroes Celebration’ was a way for the the organization to share the often delicate and private work done throughout Central Oregon.

It’s work Tristina Thomas knows all too well.

“I feel very privileged to be able to be alive to share that story and in a safe spot, cause I know that’s not always how it goes and just knowing that there is hope, there is light and everyone deserves to have a life free from violence,” said Thomas.

“Saving Grace Heroes are the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, generous community members, and resilient survivors that stand for safety, hope and healing every day,” said Executive Director Cassi MacQueen.

The Happy Girls Run, which started and ended at Riverbend Park, benefited the organization.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, sexual assault, or intimate partner stalking you can call their 24 hour hotline at (541) 389-7021 or click here for more information.